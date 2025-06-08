Opinion: Someone please send progressives the destination and ETA

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Apparently, the fall elections in Minneapolis are shaping up to be a contest between “progressives” and “superprogressives” within the DFL. At least that’s the report from more than a few of the wards. Lost in this mix are the moderates. Or maybe they should be called “moderate progressives.”
If so, we would then have the perfect three-ring political circus within the only political party that matters in the city. DFLers will have to choose among ordinary run-of-the-mill progressives who will be facing off against superprogressives to their left and moderate progressives to their … right (?). Really now, is there such a political animal as a right-wing progressive? Maybe so. At least stay tuned for a bit on that one.
Actually, what is a progressive? Everyone who identifies as a progressive ought to ask that question. And everyone running for public office ought to be very public with their answers to such a question. Perhaps the best way to frame things would be this: What do I want my city (or state or country) to be progressing toward and why?
Of course, there is a related question to be asked as well: How quickly do I want all this progress to take place? Sometimes that can be the only question that divides progressives on the left. After all, there was a time when communists were defined as nothing more than “liberals in a hurry.” Well, progressives today can be in various stages of hurrying. But hurrying toward what?
The great English writer G.K. Chesterton thought that no one should be called a progressive unless one knew — and could precisely state — what one wanted to be progressing toward, whether as an individual or for one’s society. In that sense, everyone is — or certainly could be — a progressive. And yet it’s also possible that no one is a progressive.
At best, “progressive” is a catchall term that captures a vague sense of optimism about the future, especially when it comes to trying to make sure that one is on the right side of history. At worst, it’s a deceptively convenient term to hide behind — especially for politicians and would-be politicians, as in, “I’m a progressive, and who could possibly be against progress?”