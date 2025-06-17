Commentaries

Opinion: Minnesotans, young people are watching what you do in response to the shootings

You can’t afford to alienate more of us.

June 17, 2025 at 10:00AM
Flowers, a portrait and a gavel were left at Minnesota House Democratic leader Melissa Hortman’s desk in the House Chambers in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul on June 15. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

I am 17. I have been closer to government than many, thanks to opportunities I am lucky to have had.

I didn’t personally know former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, who was killed along with her husband in the attacks over the weekend, but I saw her impact as I spent a week as a House page this year and lobbied with my organization. I heard people speak of her work at the State Capitol. I am a proud Minnesotan. Her loss is devastating.

I serve with the YMCA. Our Youth in Government program brings 1,600 young people from across the state to run a mock government in the same building Speaker Emerita Hortman led.

I have seen the optimism, strength, perseverance, enthusiasm and intelligence of my peers. Even as we become divided, we remain civil, kind and intent on building a better state — even an emulated one.

My fellow young people are the future leaders. You will soon rely on us to carry our state and world forward. The circumstances are not of our choosing. You have given us a planet hurtling toward environmental ruin, an economy where we cannot afford college, homes or health care, and a political climate that leads to political violence.

We mourn with you. But we also watch. We watch how you react and move forward from this tragedy. You have lost so many of us already — as you ignore us, decide without us — and it is in your best interest that you don’t lose more.

We are watching. What you do next determines how we will lead tomorrow.

Wesley Friberg is a student at Bloomington Jefferson High School and an administrative intern for the YMCA Center for Youth Voice.

about the writer

about the writer

Wesley Friberg

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: Abortion was a possible motivation for the shootings. We will continue defending reproductive health care.

card image

It is unacceptable that people from within our OB-GYN community and their allies must work and live in fear.

Commentaries

Opinion: Minnesotans, young people are watching what you do in response to the shootings

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: What happened to us? Is violence now the cost of public service in Minnesota?

card image