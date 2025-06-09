Opinion: Let’s liquidate the Library of Congress

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) says President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” if passed by Congress in its current configuration, will add almost $3 trillion to the national debt over the next decade. Trump minions not surprisingly have claimed that’s just the CBO’s liberal bias showing, but even recently estranged minion Elon Musk has come out against the bill. He has called it an “abomination.”
Clearly, Trump and company need to find some additional ways to cut spending and increase revenues.
Here’s an idea:
Trump has already fired the director of the Library of Congress, claiming she was ideologically unfit and had filled its shelves and stacks with all manner of “woke” literature.
Why stop there? Why not issue an executive order to sell off the library’s holdings and repurpose its buildings as hotels and high-end retail stores?
The library has more than 167 million items — 39 million print books and millions more manuscripts, letters, maps, pamphlets, sheet music, you name it.