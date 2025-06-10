Opinion: Legislature fails to elect U regents — and fails Minnesota

Although the law is clear in that Gov. Tim Walz will now make appointments to the four seats, this failure of the Legislature to do its job in electing regents is just the latest sign that the selection process is broken. Its complexity has caused the Legislature to neglect it for years, which has resulted in a Board of Regents woefully disconnected from the realities of serving as a public governing board in 2025. No reason has been given for why the Legislature ignored its responsibility, but you do not have to look far to realize one political party had disagreement over its slate of candidates.