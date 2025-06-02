Opinion: Industrial facilities are the neighbors we need — and can’t afford to lose

It’s understandable to want to prioritize housing, especially as our state faces a very real shortage. But we’ve lost a significant amount of industrial land over the last 25 years in the Twin Cities, and the continued loss of that land will be incredibly detrimental to the region. Industrial properties pay an overall higher tax rate, significantly lessening the burden on residential property taxes, which are on the rise in both St. Paul and Minneapolis due to the dwindling property values of downtown office buildings. For example, if you build a $10 million market-rate apartment building in St. Paul, it would generate roughly $200,000 in local property taxes, compared with a $10 million industrial building, which would generate roughly $300,000 in local property taxes, as well as an additional $50,000 in state property taxes. Industrial buildings also use less city services, allowing those tax dollars to pay for important things like affordable housing, parks and community programs.