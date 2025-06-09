Opinion: How to deal with the Orwellian as it’s realized

I believe good citizens are also obliged to defend the truth. However, maintaining calm and resilience in the face of blatant falsehoods can be difficult. But we could look to Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt, who has had to deal with death threats and hoaxes, including a call from a man pretending to be the officer who killed her nephew. Even after federal and state trials found that officer guilty of civil rights violations and murder, Harrelson has encountered activists who deny the basic facts — the truth — about Floyd’s death. All this while processing her own grief. A reporter recently asked her how she felt about the fact that concepts like diversity and inclusion are now in the crosshairs. Her response? We’re in a movement, not a moment. Of her nephew, she said, “The gift he left us is the voice, to lift our voice and to fight. We don’t have to be silent.”