Opinion: Here’s what these Black Minnesotans say about how much has changed five years later

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Grief and resolve
Five years after George Floyd’s murder, I stand at the crossroads of grief and resolve.
The grief lingers — not only for Floyd’s life stolen beneath an officer’s knee, but also for the broken promises of systemic change. Minnesota has seen some progress: the consent decree with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, state legislation banning chokeholds and requiring other officers to intervene, and the rise of civilian oversight models. But too often, political will has faltered in the face of police union resistance and public fatigue.
And now, we are witnessing a dangerous backlash: the gutting of DEI initiatives, the vilification of truth-tellers, and renewed calls for “law and order” that ignore the roots of injustice.
Still, I refuse to give in to despair.
I draw strength from the people — especially grassroots organizers, young people and allies who have sustained this movement. Their courage reminds me that real change has never come from the top down; it rises from community. It is visible in mutual aid networks, community healing circles and the unrelenting demand for a justice system rooted in accountability and care.