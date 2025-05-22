Opinion: Here’s what these Black Minnesotans say about how much has changed five years later

This is what I believe is the secret to unlocking the path to change our future. We must be willing and able to vote. (And we will soon have a new group of graduates and others who are eligible to vote for the first time.) We must be willing to take a stance and change our communities. We must be willing to stand up and fight for love — the same love that brought many of us into the streets to march for the life of Floyd so that his name will never be forgotten. That love and energy are still within us. We must ignite it at this time. That movement brought the world together, and now we need that more than ever. Yes, I am hopeful because I believe in love, and I believe in the strength of us coming together. That is the only thing that has ever changed the world.