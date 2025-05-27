Opinion: Federal budget reconciliation bill threatens MNsure access

This legislation would pull the rug out from under 140,000 Minnesotans who count on MNsure for the security of health insurance. It would shorten the window to enroll, eliminate auto-renewals that keep people covered year to year, and create excessive red tape by requiring Minnesotans to manually verify information the state already has. Worse still, it would block access to financial help for lawfully present immigrants and allow key affordability provisions — like enhanced premium tax credits — to expire.