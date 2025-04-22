Opinion: Earth Day, 55 years later

The Environmental Protection Agency’s administrator, Lee Zeldin, noted in a press statement on March 12 that “Today is the greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen. We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.” He went on to lay out plans to, among other things, reconsider regulations of power plants and the oil and gas industry; reconsider the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards that regulate coal-powered plants; reconsider the mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program and reconsider the wastewater regulations for oil and gas development. These are only a few of many pollution controls he plans to weaken or destroy.