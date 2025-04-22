Opinion: Earth Day, 55 years later

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Long ago when we were young — the dark ages! — we had no environmental protections. Factories and power plants spewed toxic smoke. Our rivers were treated like big, handy sewers. Fish kills were common and some rivers even famously caught fire! Oh, for the great old days!
The first Earth Day in 1970 signaled the citizen push for stewarding instead of damaging our earth. We were among the ordinary people who insisted on changes — and both political parties responded, forming the Environmental Protection Agency and giving it power. Due to massive political effort, we can still drink the water and breathe the air — mostly. We agree that the protections never went far enough. We were, after all, holding bake sales to finance battles against the deep-pocketed greed of fossil fuel corporations.
More recently we have made good progress on the transition to clean energy. That’s true in Minnesota, nationally and worldwide. But now President Donald Trump and unelected billionaires, who champion greed and a short-term perspective, are gleefully slashing these protections for the water and air and working to reverse the progress we’ve made.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s administrator, Lee Zeldin, noted in a press statement on March 12 that “Today is the greatest day of deregulation our nation has seen. We are driving a dagger straight into the heart of the climate change religion.” He went on to lay out plans to, among other things, reconsider regulations of power plants and the oil and gas industry; reconsider the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards that regulate coal-powered plants; reconsider the mandatory Greenhouse Gas Reporting Program and reconsider the wastewater regulations for oil and gas development. These are only a few of many pollution controls he plans to weaken or destroy.
We seniors, in the third act of our lives, are addressing climate change by calling out the catastrophic consequences of removing climate protections. Unlike in 1970, we now have potent alternatives to burning up our planet with fossil fuels. Solar and wind power are both cheaper to build and won’t destroy the planet. And we really need these clean energies right away! Our headlines scream of climate emergencies: uncontrollable fires, unfathomable floods, tornadoes and windstorms — all so expensive that insurance companies charge exorbitant rates and even refuse to provide coverage.
The deal in Minnesota used to be that after we toughed out the harsh winter (which wasn’t a roller coaster of temperatures) we could count on enjoying the summer. Heat emergencies and extended droughts were uncommon. There was a comforting predictability to our seasons. And we never worried about summer smoke so thick we couldn’t breathe.