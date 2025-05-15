Opinion: Don’t forget about medical cannabis patients

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Years ago, my son was one of the first children enrolled in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. He had complex medical and behavioral health needs, and we had tried everything — countless medications, therapies and interventions, often with limited success and difficult side effects. Then we found medical cannabis.
The change was remarkable. Within weeks, his tics eased, he could think more clearly and his emotional regulation improved in ways we hadn’t seen before. He started thriving in the classroom and at home. It was the breakthrough we had been desperately searching for.
That’s why I’m concerned as Minnesota builds its adult-use cannabis market.
For years, patients in the medical program have navigated a system that is expensive, limited and hard to access. We’ve waited a long time for a functioning cannabis market — one that offers choice, affordability and consistent care. Now that the adult-use market is moving forward, patients are being told to simply shop there, as if that makes up for years of restricted access — and as if the adult-use system can fully meet medical needs.
But medical cannabis and adult-use cannabis are not the same under Minnesota law. Pediatric patients require specific formulations and doses and are legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing adult-use cannabis. Adult patients may use the adult-use system, but they are subject to strict purchase and possession limits, creating unnecessary barriers and legal risks. For many families, switching simply isn’t an option due to legal constraints, health care facility policies or medical necessity.
That’s why I — and many other families and advocates — support supply chain unification. This would allow registered patients to access the same products available in the adult-use market, alongside products formulated specifically for medical use, while preserving important patient protections. These include access to non-intoxicating products, guidance from pharmacists or trained consultants, and legal safeguards tailored to patient needs.