Commentaries

Opinion: Don’t forget about medical cannabis patients

As Minnesota lawmakers meet on Friday to finalize adult-use cannabis policy, patients are still waiting for real solutions to protect medical access.

May 15, 2025 at 10:30PM
"Medical cannabis and adult-use cannabis are not the same under Minnesota law. Pediatric patients require specific formulations and doses and are legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing adult-use cannabis," Heather Tidd writes. (Richard Vogel/The Associated Press)

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

•••

Years ago, my son was one of the first children enrolled in Minnesota’s medical cannabis program. He had complex medical and behavioral health needs, and we had tried everything — countless medications, therapies and interventions, often with limited success and difficult side effects. Then we found medical cannabis.

The change was remarkable. Within weeks, his tics eased, he could think more clearly and his emotional regulation improved in ways we hadn’t seen before. He started thriving in the classroom and at home. It was the breakthrough we had been desperately searching for.

That’s why I’m concerned as Minnesota builds its adult-use cannabis market.

For years, patients in the medical program have navigated a system that is expensive, limited and hard to access. We’ve waited a long time for a functioning cannabis market — one that offers choice, affordability and consistent care. Now that the adult-use market is moving forward, patients are being told to simply shop there, as if that makes up for years of restricted access — and as if the adult-use system can fully meet medical needs.

But medical cannabis and adult-use cannabis are not the same under Minnesota law. Pediatric patients require specific formulations and doses and are legally prohibited from purchasing or possessing adult-use cannabis. Adult patients may use the adult-use system, but they are subject to strict purchase and possession limits, creating unnecessary barriers and legal risks. For many families, switching simply isn’t an option due to legal constraints, health care facility policies or medical necessity.

That’s why I — and many other families and advocates — support supply chain unification. This would allow registered patients to access the same products available in the adult-use market, alongside products formulated specifically for medical use, while preserving important patient protections. These include access to non-intoxicating products, guidance from pharmacists or trained consultants, and legal safeguards tailored to patient needs.

Under current rules, Minnesota treats medical and adult-use cannabis as biologically identical but operationally separate. The same flower must be grown in different rooms and manufactured at different times, and it can only be sold for its originally intended market — even if demand is higher elsewhere. This creates unnecessary complexity and financial burden for cannabis businesses — just as the current purchasing and possession limits burden patients.

We’ve seen what happens in other states when medical programs are overlooked after adult-use legalization. Products become harder to find, prices rise and patients lose access to the specialized formulations they depend on. Businesses naturally shift their focus to the more profitable adult-use market, and medical programs suffer.

Minnesota’s medical program is already fragile. If we allow the adult-use rollout to sideline medical products, families like mine — who once relied on this medicine to stabilize a child’s health — may once again find themselves without access. The children who rely on medical cannabis today can’t afford to wait for the market to settle. They need reliable, affordable options now.

Much of the cannabis conversation in Minnesota has centered on licensing, rollout timelines and business regulations. I understand the need to ensure fairness in a new industry, but if we don’t prioritize patients, we risk repeating the same mistakes seen elsewhere — and continuing to leave Minnesotans with a broken medical system.

This isn’t about expanding eligibility. It’s about ensuring that those who already qualify can safely and affordably access the medicine they need. Lawmakers have a real opportunity this session to strengthen access for patients. Supply chain unification would bring long-overdue relief to families across the state and ensure that medical cannabis users aren’t left behind as the broader market takes shape.

In recent weeks, patients, families and advocates have been reaching out to members of the cannabis policy conference committee, urging them not to let this session end without addressing the future of medical cannabis access. So far, those concerns have largely gone unanswered. But this Friday, patients will testify directly before the committee, hoping for one last chance to be heard. I hope lawmakers are listening.

We’ve waited too long to be told that access is still out of reach. Please don’t leave patients behind.

Heather Tidd is a mom and community leader, and has been advocating for medical cannabis patients in Minnesota for more than a decade. She works as a community engagement manager and previously served as executive director of Dakota Child and Family Clinic.

about the writer

about the writer

Heather Tidd

More from Commentaries

See More

Commentaries

Opinion: Don’t forget about medical cannabis patients

card image

As Minnesota lawmakers meet on Friday to finalize adult-use cannabis policy, patients are still waiting for real solutions to protect medical access.

Commentaries

Opinion: What’s going in your obit?

card image

Commentaries

Opinion: How about pardoning at least 50 people in Minnesota by Juneteenth?

card image