Opinion: Customer service today: Expect less, pay more — with complications throughout

The other practice I hate is going to self-checkout. I was at a big-box store the other day and there was only one cashier and that line was backed up. After waiting for the line to move, I ended up trying the self-checkout line. Unfortunately, that was backed up as well. People were ignoring the “10 items only” sign and checking out carts full of items. The staff wasn’t paying attention to that, so I doubt they’d ever know if someone just moved an item directly into their shopping bag and skipped the scanner. When I finally got to a register, my first two items scanned well, but the machine couldn’t read my third item and a message said a clerk was on the way.