Opinion: I’m from Canada. Also Minnesota. It’s tense — but we’re like family.

Back in 2004, my husband and I began exploring the idea of leaving the Twin Cities and moving to Nanaimo, a city on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. We each had our own (overlapping) reasons. I was drawn to the island’s natural beauty and was concerned that the growing political polarization in the U.S. would only worsen over time. (Got that one right, eh?!) We’ve lived in Nanaimo for years now, and are both dual citizens. Vancouver Island is my geographic soul mate and Canada feels like home.
Since moving, I’ve visited the U.S. often and have always felt good about the relationship between my two countries. But starting around, oh I’d say the end of January, things changed. The news of tariffs, along with the threats to make Canada the 51st state, have greatly damaged that relationship. As an American, I feel a mix of embarrassment, guilt, fear and profound sadness. As a Canadian, I feel a deep sense of betrayal.
With so much negative news, I was relieved when I could focus on something positive. In March, during the worst of the annexation threats, local resident Tod Maffin made a TikTok video, inviting “Americans who support Canada” to come visit Nanaimo on a specific April weekend, to spend their dollars here in Canada, and to show they care. Well, hundreds came, from as far away as Minnesota, Florida, New York and Texas. And lots of Nanaimo-ites were there to greet them.
Two friends of mine set up a “welcoming” table where locals could adopt an American for the weekend. (My “adoptee” has become a friend.) Nanaimo-ites dropped off Canadian candy bars for the visitors. A New Yorker brought dozens of fridge magnets he had designed — one was the number 51 with a line through it. And two women from Washington state stopped by with extra “Apology Tour” buttons they’d made, which were quickly scooped up by other Americans, who saw a great way to express their embarrassment.
We all hung out together, discussions went deep quickly and there were hugs all around.
As part of the celebration, the Americans and Canadians had our “family photo” taken together. When the photographer asked the Americans in the crowd to raise their hands, half the people did. It was then that I started to cry. I realized that I have been feeling like a child whose parents are getting divorced and there is nothing I can do to stop it. But at that moment, it felt like my family was back together, bringing hope for the future.