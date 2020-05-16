Open Streets, the outdoor festivals held in streets across Minneapolis, will not be happening in June or July because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Friday.

Organized by the city and Our Streets Minneapolis, a nonprofit advocating for safe walking and cycling, the summer events attract thousands to streets closed to traffic. Businesses, restaurants and other booths and vendors line the streets for the series, which was set to celebrate its 10th consecutive year.

On Friday, Our Streets announced it would cancel events on Franklin Avenue and East Lake Street originally scheduled for July.

“While we are sad these events won’t happen this year, we are heartened by our route partners’ strong consensus prioritizing community health,” Our Streets development and communications director Emily Wade wrote in the announcement.

Last month, organizers canceled two other events on Lyndale and Minnehaha avenues originally set for June. It is considering rescheduling those for October.

Three other events, set on Nicollet Avenue and in north and northeast Minneapolis, remain on the calendar for August and September. Organizers will decide whether each event will happen at least eight weeks in advance, Wade wrote.

More than 103,000 people visited seven Open Streets events held on more than 15 miles of city roads last year, according to organizers.