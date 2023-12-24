Here is what's open and what's closed on Christmas Day in the Twin Cities area:

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All traditional branches and any in-store locations of Bremer Bank, Huntington Bank, Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank will be closed. Call for hours.

Grocery stores: Major supermarkets will be closed. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be closed. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Blue and Green lines will follow Sunday schedules, as will the Red Line. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will follow weekend service. Call for schedules. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will follow Sunday schedules. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will not run.

Parking meters: Meters will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.