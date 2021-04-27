DULUTH – A shooting Tuesday morning in downtown Duluth left one person injured, authorities said. Neither the victim nor any suspects have been identified.

Witnesses told authorities a man was injured after being shot near 2nd Avenue E. and E. 3rd Street just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the victim left the scene.

"The victim was transported to a local hospital by a private party after sustaining an apparent injury; however, when arriving at the hospital, the victim walked away without going into the hospital," the Duluth Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday afternoon, adding there was no evidence anyone else was struck and that there was no threat to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation, and no other details were available.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Duluth Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit at 218-730-5050.

"We investigate shootings not only to ensure public safety but also to end senseless violence," Major Crimes Lt. Dan Chicos said in a statement. "We are asking for the public's help in providing information about this situation so that we can bring peace and an end to this investigation."

Brooks Johnson