Minneapolis opened two new early voting centers Tuesday morning as it prepares for potentially historic turnout in this year’s presidential election.

Starting Tuesday — one week until Election Day — voters can fill out their ballots at the early voting centers and run them through the machines that tabulate votes, just like they would on Nov. 3, Minneapolis City Clerk Casey Carl said.

In addition to the early voting locations that opened in September, people can now also vote in person at the Urban League Twin Cities, 2100 Plymouth Av. N, and the Longfellow Park Recreation Center, 3435 36th Av. S.

Both of the new centers will operate through Monday. On Election Day, the city is asking people to go to their polling places instead.

“We’re shattering records right now in terms of early voting,” Mayor Jacob Frey said at a Tuesday morning news conference. He added: “What I’m asking everyone, throughout Minneapolis, is to not let your foot off the gas.”

The city said it had received 126,524 absentee ballots as of Monday night. That level of early turnout “sets Minneapolis and, indeed the nation, on the path to setting a new record for voter turnout and participation,” Carl said.

Additional information about voting in Minneapolis can be found at https://vote.minneapolismn.gov/.