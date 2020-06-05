Sunday would have been Prince’s 62nd birthday. Because of his Jehovah’s Witnesses faith, he didn’t celebrate his birthday. But others often did. Paisley Park will not this year.

“We’re not doing anything in light of the circumstances,” Paisley executive director Alan Seiffert, referring to the wake of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis. “We’re taking a bit of a beat. This is not the June weekend we thought it would be.”

However, the PRN Alumni Association is staging an event this weekend, though it did not mention Prince’s birthday or the Floyd situation in its news release this week.

On Saturday, a virtual panel discussion about Prince’s collaboration with Grammy-winning orchestrator Clare Fischer will be livestreamed.

Fischer, who died in 2012, worked with Prince on the Family’s album, the single “Kiss” and the movies “Under the Cherry Moon” and “Graffiti Bridge” as well as the 2005 single “Te Amo Corazon,” among other projects.

Participating in the panel will be Brent Fischer, Clare’s son and an arranger/producer himself; engineer/producer David Z; studio owner Arne Frager, and St. Paul Peterson, former member of the Time and the Family.

Sinbad will moderate the panel.

The panel will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets cost $5 at live.prnalumni.org.

Founded in 2017, PRN Alumni Foundation is a nonprofit headed by former Prince employees that supports causes he championed.