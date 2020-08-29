A suspect is in custody after one person was injured in a shooting early Saturday in Brooklyn Park.

Officers responded at 1:22 a.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 7700 block of Georgia Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers surrounded the home and a number of people emerged, including one with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said. Minnesota State Patrol officers in a helicopter found two people who had fled the scene with a handgun and ammunition. One man was arrested.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation.