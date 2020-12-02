Fire crews battled a large fire at a one-story commercial building in Maple Grove on Tuesday night, and one person remained unaccounted for, according to Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush.
The fire at Hanson Implement and Storage, 18400 Bass Lake Road, was reported just after 6 p.m.
An investigation and search were underway Tuesday night as crews mopped up hotspots.
West Metro
