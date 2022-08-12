Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A man was stabbed to death Friday morning in a northeast Minneapolis home by someone who is known to the couple and fled before officers arrived, police said.

The stabbing occurred about 7:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of NE. Arthur Street, said police spokesman Garrett Parten.

A frantic caller to 911 said "a known suspect tried to break into their side door" while the residents were sleeping, Parten said.

Police were told that the woman had a temporary harassment order from the court against the suspect, Parten said.

The stabbing victim, in his 30s, died at the scene, the spokesman said. His identity has yet to be released.

The suspect, who was gone by the time police arrived, was identified by Parten as 31-year-old Franklin T. White, of Ohio.

Parten said White left in a green 2006 Hyundai Azera, with tinted windows and bearing Ohio license plates HIF 2800.

Should anyone see White or the car, Parten added, call 911 "from a safe distance."

There have been 59 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, compared to 62 in the city at this time last year.

That stabbing occurred about a half-block from a major retail area known as the Quarry.