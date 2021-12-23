Fire in a residence in St. Paul has left one person dead, authorities said.

Fire crews were alerted about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday by a 911 caller to the blaze in one unit of a fourplex in the 1700 block of Englewood Avenue, roughly two blocks west of Hamline University, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters saw black smoke coming from an upstairs unit in the rear of the building and quickly put out the flames, the Fire Department said.

One person was found inside and taken by emergency responders to a hospital but did not survive, the Fire Department reported. An identity has yet to be released.

Fire officials said the blaze does not appear to be suspicious. This is the city's fourth fire-related fatality this year and the second this month.