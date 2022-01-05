One of two young men arrested on suspicion of having a role in the New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America was released from jail early Wednesday afternoon without being charged.

Still jailed is an 18-year-old man from St. Paul who was arrested midafternoon Tuesday in Roseville, said Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.

A gun was recovered by law enforcement at the scene in the 2600 block of Rice Street, said Clauson, who added Friday that the 18-year-old "is believed to be the shooter" who wounded two people with a single gunshot.

Clauson said she did not know why the other suspect, a 19-year-old man also from St. Paul, was not charged and subsequently released from custody. He was arrested Sunday, also in Roseville.

Bloomington police have released both suspects' names, but the Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The deputy chief added that police are not looking for any other suspects at this point in the investigation of the shooting, which occurred about 5 p.m. Friday on the third floor of the vast mall. Shoppers ran for cover, and the mall was put on lockdown for roughly 45 minutes.

Interim Police Chief Mike Hartley told the Bloomington City Council on Monday that the bullet wounded one person in the leg, ricocheted and hit another person who wasn't taken to the hospital.

Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random and likely involved two males in an altercation.

The only other shooting at the Mall of America occurred in February 1993, about six months after it opened. Three young men were arrested for wounding a worker and two others in what was then the Camp Snoopy amusement park.

A teenager told police the suspects had tried to steal his jacket and fired shots when he refused. In response, the mall hired more security officers and increased security hours.

Star Tribune staff writer Kim Hyatt contributed to this report.