Authorities have identified one of the two people who died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in East Bethel.
Teri Lyn Nicholas, 49, of East Bethel, was in a car that crashed into a tree and caught on fire on the 20500 block of NE. Austin Street about 8:37 p.m., the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.
A man who was also in the car also died at the scene. His name has not been released.
No details about the crash have been released. The Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, and sheriff's office continue to investigate.
