A Minnesotan got booted from "The Bachelor" on Monday night after spreading rumors about another contestant.

Anna Redman, who grew up in Owatonna and lives in Chicago, had accused a fellow Chicagoan of working as an escort, a claim she denied. Contestants told star Matt James about the rumors, and he responded by sending Redman home.

"I owe it to these women to create a safe space for them," he said, "and that's what I'm going to do."

Redman, 24, owned up to what she'd done: "This is on me."

"I'm just really disappointed in myself," Redman said afterward. "That's what it comes down to. Matt's a great guy.

"He doesn't need to be with someone who that could come out of their mouth."

After last week's episode, in which she accused another woman of "entertaining men for money," fans criticized Redman for either outing a sex worker or spreading lies.

Redman, who works as a copywriter, has limited comments on her Instagram posts and made her Twitter profile private. She did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

The high school cheerleading captain grew up bowling and going to Applebees, according to her cast bio. At a young age, her parents nicknamed her "Hollywood."

Minnesotans still have a chance at the final rose. Elementary school teacher and Edina resident Michelle Young remains in the running. Upon arriving on the show last week, she wowed James, nabbing a one-on-one date, his praise and a rose.

This week, Young went on a group date, which meant having to watch James make out with other women.

"Oh my gosh, I don't know if my heart can take it," she told him.

But James reassured Young, reminding her of his affections: "I feel what you're feeling."

Jenna Ross • 612-673-7168