One of Minnesota’s Hautman brothers wins the Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest again

The duck painting dynasty continues for the Minnesota’s wildlife painting Hautman brothers.
This year, Chaska resident Jim Hautman emerged victorious in the 2025 Federal Duck Stamp Art Contest run by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service to decide which image will be reproduced on tens of thousands of federal duck stamps sold since 1934 to hunters, bird-watchers, outdoor enthusiasts and collectors.
Leading up to this year’s contest, Hautman and his brother, Joe, were tied with a record six wins each in the coveted contest. Their brother, Bob, had won three times.
Jim Hautman broke the tie with his brother and became the most winning artist in the contest’s history with his acrylic painting of three bufflehead ducks flying over a windswept Minnesota lake. It was chosen as the winner out of 290 entries.
Hautman, 61, said he first started entering the contest in 1986. He won it in 1990 at the age of 25, becoming the youngest painter at the time to win the competition.
“It feels great. It’s always exciting,” Hautman said of his latest win.
If you win the contest, you aren’t eligible to enter again for the next three years. So Hautman has actually won the contest about once every three times he’s entered. He said he’s also come in second in the contest six times.
This year, Thomas E. Miller of Kilkenny, Minn., placed second with an acrylic painting of a cinnamon teal. Jeffrey Mobley, of Tulsa, Okla., took third place with an acrylic painting of a bufflehead.