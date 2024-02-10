A shooting Friday afternoon in Minneapolis during an attempted robbery left one man dead and another with serious injuries, police said.

According to authorities, two men approached a Mercedes sedan in an alley in the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road containing a driver and his 2-year-old toddler. Gunshots rang out and the sedan fled the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the shooting scene at about 3:40 p.m. and found one of the two men lying in the alley with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers and paramedics provided medical aid, but the man, said to be in his 20s, died there. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office is expected to release his name and manner of death in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Mercedes arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with potentially life-threatening injuries. The toddler was not injured, but the vehicle was damaged by gunfire and police were investigating whether shots were fired from inside the car.

The other man at the shooting scene, identified as a 21-year-old, was arrested for probable cause and booked into Hennepin County jail. Records show he has been charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

"I am grateful for the outstanding police work of our responding Minneapolis police officers," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said in a statement. "They took quick action and attempted to save a life while also making an arrest of a gunman and recovering handguns."