Twin Cities

One man killed, another injured in Brooklyn Park single-vehicle crash

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, according to the State Patrol.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 13, 2025 at 2:30AM
(Brooklyn Park Police Department)

A Minneapolis man died Saturday morning after the sedan he was riding in crashed in Brooklyn Park, authorities said.

Carlos Chavez Holliday, 36, was dead at the scene. The driver, a 33-year-old Minneapolis man, was treated for injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and later arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

According to the State Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. on northbound Hwy. 252 at Humboldt Avenue, where the car crashed into a traffic signal light and burst into flames.

Brooklyn Park police and fire responded to the scene, along with North Memorial Ambulance.

Star Tribune staff

