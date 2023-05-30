A young man died late Monday afternoon after being shot in a north Minneapolis alley, Police Chief Brian O'Hara said.

O'Hara briefed reporters on the shooting, which occurred about 5:30 p.m. in an alley in the 3700 block of Bryant Av. N. The victim's name was not released.

According to O'Hara, police responded to a report of shots fired and found the victim, believed to be either in his teens or 20s. He was taken to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead.

O'Hara said the investigation was active and that police had some leads but no suspects as yet. He asked the public's help for information on the shooting and what might have sparked it.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppersmn.org/.

"Certainly any death is tragic, but anytime we lose a young person, particularly on a holiday weekend, that is particularly disturbing to all of us," O'Hara said.

An early report said the victim was shot in the head and chest, but police did not confirm that Monday evening.