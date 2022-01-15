An argument and a punch in the head left one man dead and another in a Duluth jail Saturday.

Duluth dispatchers got a call at 12:50 a.m. for medical help for a man who was unconscious after being punched. Officers found him lying on the floor, and he was later pronounced dead there.

Officers learned that the victim, who was 42, and a 46-year-old man had been arguing before the older man threw the punch. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries and later to Duluth's Public Safety Building to be interviewed. There, he allegedly damaged the interview room, according to a news release from Duluth police.

The suspect was then taken to the St. Louis County jail on suspicion of first-degree manslaughter. The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until charged.