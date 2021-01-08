One man is dead in Robbinsdale after a confrontation with police led to a shooting.

It's not immediately clear whether police or the man involved fired. The gunfire occurred shortly before 11 a.m. near the intersection of N. 38th and Noble avenues, according to emergency dispatch audio. Witnesses reported that the man was shot after he brandished a knife following a chase with police. Officers were on the scene where a body lay in the street covered by a sheet. A blue pickup truck was at the crime scene along with multiple squad vehicles. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is on scene.

A witness who lives near the scene, said he saw two squad cars arrive at a Pump N' Munch gas station and were there for just a few minutes before a dark colored truck fled the parking lot. A brief chase ended with a PIT maneuver and the suspect appears to have gotten out of the car while officers had their guns drawn. Video from the witness posted to Facebook appears to show the officers walking backwards with guns drawn. An officer says "He's got a knife!" before someone charges toward them and three shots are fired.

This is a breaking news update. Return to Startribune.com for more details.

