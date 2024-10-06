A man was killed and a woman injured after a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Hwy. 12, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Man killed in motorcycle crash that involved alcohol, State Patrol says
The crash on Hwy. 12 near Wayzata closed the highway for several hours on Saturday.
The man on a motorcycle was travelling west on the highway and had just passed the Carlson Parkway entrance near Wayzata about 7:45 p.m.. The Harley-Davidson struck a concrete curb and the man and his female passenger were ejected, according to a State Patrol report.
The driver, Garrett Mathew Dawson, 58, of Becker, was killed. Passenger Melissa Ann Varner, 58, of Buffalo, was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital with noncritical injuries. The incident report indicates that alcohol was involved in the crash. Neither person was wearing a helmet.
The collision closed the westbound section of the highway for several hours Saturday.
