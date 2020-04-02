A man from Waconia was killed in a head-on crash early Thursday on a county road just southeast of the Carver County city’s downtown.

Deputies identified the victim as 43-year-old Tor Tyler Heglund.

Heglund was driving in the 8600 block of County Road 10, also known Engler Boulevard, about 5:05 a.m. when he collided with another vehicle, said Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud.

Crews from Ridgeview Ambulance and the Waconia Fire Department attempted lifesaving efforts, but Heglund died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, Curtis Edwin Heldt, 61, of Mayer, was taken by ambulance to Ridgeview Hospital with noncritical injuries, Kamerud said.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office, the Minnesota State Patrol and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating, but did not find any evidence of drug or alcohol impairment, Kamerud said.