A woman in her 20s is dead and another 14 people are wounded following a shootout in a St. Paul bar.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, police said people began "frantically" calling 911 and begging for help. Police arrived to a chaotic scene at Seventh Street Truck Park, a busy bar on the 200 block of Seventh Street West, to find more than a dozen gunshot victims.

"My heart breaks for the woman who was killed, her loved ones and everyone else who was in that bar this morning," said St. Paul Chief of Police Todd Axtell in a statement. "In an instant, they found themselves caught in a hellish situation. I want them to know that we have the best investigators in the country, and we won't stop until we find the people responsible for this madness. We will do our part to hold them accountable."

No arrests have been made and the 32nd homicide for the city so far this year remains under investigation.

