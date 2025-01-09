Two vehicles collided in a Dakota County intersection Wednesday afternoon, leaving one of the drivers dead and the other injured. A passenger in one of the vehicles was seriously hurt.
One dead, one seriously hurt in Dakota County crash
The wreck happened Wednesday afternoon on Hwy. 61 southeast of Hastings.
Ramazan Ali Rahmani was driving a Hyundai Elantra east on 190th Street in Marshan Township, southeast of Hastings, and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading south on Hwy. 61, the State Patrol said.
Rahmani, 38, of Burnsville, died in the crash, which happened just after 4:15 p.m., the patrol said.
Rahmani was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
A passenger in his vehicle, identified by the patrol as 29-year-old Mahdi Rahmani, was seriously hurt and taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for treatment.
The Silverado driver, Theresa Fredin, 42, of Cannon Falls, Minn., was taken to Regions Hospital with noncritical injuries, the patrol said.
Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the patrol said. Roads were dry at the time of the wreck, the patrol’s report said.
Farmington residents couldn’t get answers about a proposed data center. Then they saw the NDA.
City officials say non-disclosure agreements are a normal part of economic development. Neighbors contend the one Farmington leaders signed with a developer has clouded transparency about a controversial data center project.