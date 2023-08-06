One man is dead and a second man is in the hospital following an early Sunday shooting in a south Minneapolis alley that may have been drug-related.

Police went to the 1700 block of E. Lake Street about 1:10 a.m. after getting a call about gunfire. Officers found the victims in an alley, Minneapolis Police Department spokesman Garrett Parten said in a news release.

One man was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Officers rendered aid to the second man until paramedics arrived and took him to HCMC with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, Parten said.

The shooting is under investigation, but preliminary indications are that "narcotics activity is related to this incident," Parten said.

Anybody with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at Crimestoppersmn.org. Tips can be submitted anonymously.