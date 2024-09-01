One dead, one injured in shooting in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood

One man died and another was injured in a shooting late Saturday in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis, police said.
A man in his 20s died after gunshots were fired Saturday night. Another man in his 20s was injured.
Officers arrived to the 2900 block of Grand Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. to find a man, identified as being in his 20s, with life-threatening gunshot wounds outside a building, a police news release said. He died after officers’ and EMS attempts to revive him failed.
Another man in his 20s was taken to HCMC with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
The men were believed to have been walking on a sidewalk when shots were fired. Potential suspects left the area on foot, police said.
The incident is under investigation, and the name of the man who died will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
