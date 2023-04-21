Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A head-on crash involving a car and a pickup truck in northern Minnesota has left a woman dead and another driver hurt.

The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Hwy. 169 near Tarkman Road in Vermilion Lake Township, about 40 miles northeast of Hibbing in St. Louis County, the State Patrol said.

April Pecchia, 35, of Eveleth, Minn., was heading north on Hwy. 169 when she lost control in snowy and icy conditions and veered into the southbound lanes. She was struck by a southbound GMC Sierra Pickup, the patrol said.

Peechia died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The patrol has not released information about an 11-year-old girl who was riding in Peechia's vehicle.

The pickup truck driver, identified as Frank Sopp, 69, of Virginia, Minn., was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia with non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

Sopp was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.