A shooting in South St. Paul Thursday afternoon left one man dead and another in critical condition.

South St. Paul police officers found two men suffering from traumatic injuries when they arrived on the scene in the 1600 block of N. Concord Street around 1:40 p.m.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. A juvenile was transported to a hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

The suspect reportedly fired at the men three times with a shotgun, according to police scanner audio. Witnesses saw the suspect flee in a vehicle before officers arrived.

The adult male suspect called authorities shortly afterward and surrendered to West St. Paul police. He is now in custody at the South St. Paul Police Department.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and the Inver Grove Heights and West St. Paul police departments helped apprehend the suspect and manage the scene.

South St. Paul police are investigating the shooting death with the help of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West St. Paul police and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.