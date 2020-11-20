One person is dead from gunfire inside a home in south Minneapolis, police said.
Police responded Friday to the a home in the 2700 block of 18th Ave. S. in the Phillips neighborhood, where a man was found to have suffered from gunshot wounds. An investigation is underway and no additional information was immediately available. It is the city’s 75th homicide of the year.
ABBY SIMONS
