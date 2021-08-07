Police in Renville, Minn., are investigating after a man was fatally shot late Thursday.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office received a call that a person had been shot at 103 N. Main Street about 11:15 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a ball field where a helicopter was to take him to a hospital, but he died before that could happen.

Police arrested a 26-year-old man and took him to the Renville County jail in Olivia, Minn. Authorities believe the victim and suspect knew each other and that the public is not in danger.

The case is under investigation by Renville police, the Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The victim's name will be released by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

ALEX CHHITH