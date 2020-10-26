A person died Sunday night in a fire that damaged a condominium in Inver Grove Heights.
Firefighters found “heavy fire and smoke” in one of the units when they arrived on the 3800 block of Conroy Trail about 8:50 p.m., said Inver Grove Heights Fire Chief Judy Smith Thill.
There was a report of a person inside, she said.
As one crew knocked down the fire, a second crew went inside and found the victim, Smith Thill said.
The name of the victim has not been released.
It was not immediately known what sparked the fire, which was contained to the unit where the victim was found. There were no other injuries, Smith Thill said.
Inver Grove Heights Fire Marshal and the state fire marshal are investigating.
