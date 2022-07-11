A man died in a fiery crash Saturday morning in Cass County when he lost control of the off-highway vehicle he was driving, went off a road and struck a tree.

The victim, a 23-year-old man from Waterville, Minn., was found inside his 2021 Can Am Maverick after a passerby spotted the wreckage about 10:30 a.m. on NW. Lake Alice Road in Shingobee Township near Akeley, Minn., the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Initial reports indicate the victim, whose name has not been released, had been riding alone Friday night and is believed to have crashed sometime after midnight, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle left the road, entered a ditch, struck a large oak tree and caught fire, the sheriff's office said.

The victim was the lone occupant. An autopsy will be conducted by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation.