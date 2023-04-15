One person was found dead following a house fire Friday afternoon in Eden Prairie.
A neighbor called reporting seeing the garage of the home on fire at around 4 p.m. in the 17000 block of Rustic Hills Drive, according to an Eden Prairie Police news release.
Police and firefighters arrived to find he home fully engulfed in flames, with one person unaccounted for.
Firefighters located one adult dead inside the house. Police and fire dispatch said the investigation was ongoing and that further details were not available Friday evening.
The fire was put out, but not before causing significant damage to the home and minor damage to adjacent houses, according to the release.
