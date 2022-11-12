Minneapolis police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man was gunned down Saturday morning in his car on the city's North Side.

Officers responded to the 4700 block of Lyndale Ave N., near the Camden Apartments, around 11:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a chaotic scene, with a vehicle tangled around a light pole and a critically injured man lying in the road nearby. Good Samaritans had pulled the victim from the wreckage and performed CPR until first responders arrived, police said.

He was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where he later died. Officials have yet to release the man's identity.

"We believe a second vehicle pulled up and fired multiple rounds [at the victim's car]," said Brian O'Hara, MPD's newly sworn-in police chief, who rushed to the scene after the Shotspotter app alerted him to an incident with 15 shots fired. "It's absolutely outrageous."

O'Hara commended the courage of bystanders who stepped in to try to save the man's life and asked that anyone with information about this case call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Police forensic personnel collected evidence at the scene, where at least a dozen evidence markers littered the street.

There have been 75 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database.