A 12-year-old shooting clay pigeons at a family gathering Saturday afternoon in Melrose Township accidentally shot three bystanders, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses at the gathering in the 36000 block of Stearns County Road 171 told deputies the 12-year-old was unloading a 20-gauge pump-style shotgun when the firearm discharged, causing birdshot pellets to ricochet off the gravel road and hit a 4-year-old, 9-year-old and 67-year-old.

The 67-year-old was treated and released from Sauk Centre's hospital. The children were transported to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Jenny Berg