On Trump’s brilliant idea of a national sovereign fund

I talked to friends in Oslo who told me that the Norwegian government made a conscious decision to keep the oil money for the country rather than letting companies pocket the profits. My friend Knut Bull in Oslo told me that Norway’s oil fund is thanks to Farouk al-Kasim, an oil engineer from Iraq who married a Norwegian. He knew Norway had to get foreign investment to establish the drilling technology but knew not to sell it to a foreign country and plan wise investments early on.