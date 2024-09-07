On the subject of tampons

A wave of shame came over me when I told my mom what was going on. How was this out-of-control and seemingly disgusting thing suddenly happening? I felt like a stranger in my own body. This feeling lasted for years, which was mostly just me absorbing misogyny and internally struggling with self-hate (you know, the usual). I would try to use as few tampons and pads as possible so that I wouldn’t have to go out in public to buy them. I also felt too scared to ask my mother to do it for me.