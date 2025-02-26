On the mend from hurricanes, Anna Maria Island still feels like Old Florida

One of the most special parts of the Anna Maria Island experience is the relative lack of chain businesses. The only chains are a grocery store, a pharmacy and maybe a few other essentials. Instead, everything feels new to visitors, who can spend their days relaxing at the beach or biking and walking between mom-and-pop gift stores full of seashell-encrusted picture frames, sunset paintings and other ocean-themed knickknacks. Nights are spent dining at quaint beachside restaurants and bars, where the house specialty is often fresh-caught grouper from the Gulf of Mexico (or Gulf of America, if you prefer).