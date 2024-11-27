On-duty Red Lake Tribal police officer one of two killed in two-vehicle crash

An on-duty Red Lake Tribal police officer was one of two drivers who died in a traffic collision Wednesday, officials said.
The crash occurred on Hwy. 1 east of the Red Lake community, according to the Red Lake Police Department.
Police identified the officer as Jesse Branch, 35, and the other person who died as Alan Lussier Jr. Officials did not give an age for Lussier or cities of residence for either man.
The circumstances of the crash have yet to be disclosed.
Red Lake Tribal Chairman Darrell G Seki Sr. has ordered flags flown at half-staff at tribal buildings and other locations in Branch’s honor.
Several who knew Branch took to social media to mourn him.
“He was so so proud to move from detention to police officer,” wrote Alice Benaise, who said she saw and chatted with him for a few minutes Saturday. ”He told me he had just come back from a training. He just loved Red Lake & our people.”
Ashlyn Lyons posted online that Branch had been her coworker for many years and knew him since he was 18 years old.
“He was ready to enter into public safety at a young age,” Charnoski wrote. “He dedicated his life to Red Lake Nation.
The same police department lost another officer in July 2021, when Ryan Bialke was shot to death by David Brian Donnell Jr.
Donnell, now 31, was sentenced two years later to a 37-year term.
Bialke was one of five officers to respond to a welfare check at Donnell’s home on the Red Lake Indian Reservation on July 27, 2021. Donnell, who was reportedly using drugs and suicidal, went inside the house when officers arrived. Bialke, who knew there was a tribal warrant out for Donnell, kicked down the front door. He was met with gunfire and died immediately.
