It’s Census Day, the reference date for the federal government’s once-a-decade count of every American.

That doesn’t mean you’re going to get your Census 2020 form in the mail today. In fact, very few paper forms have gone out because there’s a push this time around to get as many people as possible to fill out the first-ever online form.

About 43.8% of Minnesota households had already answered the short questionnaire, mostly online, but some over the phone or a paper questionnaire, as of yesterday afternoon.

That’s just a smidge behind the national leader — our neighbor, Wisconsin — where 44.3% of households have returned their answers.

Iowa and Nebraska are close behind at about 43%. North Dakota and South Dakota are just slightly ahead of the national average of 36%.

The U.S. Census Bureau publishes daily updates on its website showing these self-response rates, which are measuring the percentage of households, at various geography levels, that have responded so far without interventions by census workers.

April 1 is the reference day for the national head count. The data will be used to determine Congressional representation and millions of dollars for safety net programs.

Each household is asked to fill out one questionnaire, which includes a few questions about all the people living there as of April 1st, such as each person’s age, gender, race, Hispanic ethnicity and their relationship to the head of household.

Most households received one, if not two, letters from the Census Bureau directing them how to go online or via phone to complete the questionnaire. People who receive their mail via P.O. boxes or those living on tribal lands, though, would not have gotten these letters. Some households in areas that are less likely to respond online may have already received a paper questionnaire that can be returned via mail. The Census Bureau published a map showing what form of communication is going out in each part of Minnesota.

Unlike in years past, the Census Bureau is avoiding mailing paper forms to every household. Forms will be mailed out between April 8-16 to households that have not yet responded.

“There are so many things being done differently this time,” said Minnesota State Demographer Susan Brower.

This morning Brower’s office, in conjunction with many counties, pushed out a text alert to about 1.3 million Minnesota registered voters, encouraging them to fill out the form.

Census Bureau officials are particularly keen this year to get as many responses as possible from the mailings. Reaching out to people via telephone or sending census workers out to knock on doors is time consuming and costly, and due to COVID-19 might also be problematic.

Rallies, doorknocking and other events encouraging people to fill out their forms that had been planned for this week were canceled due to the coronavirus. Brower said groups in Minnesota are switching to phone calls, especially to people who live in areas that have traditionally had low response rates in past censuses.

Drilling down to the county level in the self-response rate data shows that there are wide variations from place to place, but areas with the lowest rates are those that are typically reached via hand-delivered paper questionnaires or census takers gathering the answers in person. That is not scheduled to occur now until May 28 at the earliest, due to COVID-19.

People who live in those counties may not have gotten a letter prompting them to use the online form, but Brower said they are welcome to go online and fill it out at any time. This is especially apparent in northern Minnesota counties of Mahnomen, Cook, Lake of the Woods and Cass, which are all below 20%.

Minnesota’s Rock County was the first to eclipse a 50% response rate, Brower said. In fact, most of southern Minnesota has been quick to respond.

“I know the Census is not surprising folks in southern Minnesota,” Brower said. “There’s been a lot of good work going on there, over the last year, to let people know about it.”

Four Wisconsin counties - Washington, Calumet, Ozaukee and Waukesha — have the highest rates among all U.S. counties, at either 53% or 54%. Carver County is also in the top 20, with about 51%.

Minnesota officials are especially concerned with participation because the state is predicted to possibly lose a Congressional seat because its population growth hasn’t kept pace with states like Florida and Texas that are poised to gain seats. Making sure that everyone is counted gives the state a better shot at avoiding that.

Minnesota and Wisconsin led the nation in the 2010 Census with households returning about 74% of the mail-in questionnaires.